NortonLifeLock Inc. (NYSE:NLOK) Director Peter A. Feld Sells 3,983,123 Shares

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NYSE:NLOK) Director Peter A. Feld sold 3,983,123 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $103,999,341.53.
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.
About NortonLifeLock
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.