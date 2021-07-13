NortonLifeLock Inc. (NYSE:NLOK) Director Peter A. Feld Sells 3,983,123 Shares

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NYSE:NLOK) Director Peter A. Feld sold 3,983,123 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $103,999,341.53.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

