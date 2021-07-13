The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.