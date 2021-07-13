Citigroup Boosts Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $48.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $46.50 to $48.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of SCU opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.