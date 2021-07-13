Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92. Fortive has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortive by 7,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after buying an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after buying an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

