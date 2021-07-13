Special Opportuniti Drawbridge Sells 343,284 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NYSE:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NYSE:PLBY) major shareholder Special Opportuniti Drawbridge sold 343,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $15,406,585.92. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE PLBY opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

