Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ABOS) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,696,000.00 in Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ABOS) major shareholder Sands Capital Global Venture F purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $6,696,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

