BlackRock Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Origin Agritech worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

SEED stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. Origin Agritech Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.