BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,495 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

