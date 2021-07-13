BlackRock Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $83.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

