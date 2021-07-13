BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.96% of Synalloy worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Synalloy alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,352.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $375,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.