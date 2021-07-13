BlackRock Inc. Takes $1.69 Million Position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 445,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of American Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

AREC stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77. American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.75.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Resources Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AREC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

