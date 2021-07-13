BlackRock Inc. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $11,265,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,011,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,231,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

