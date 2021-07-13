iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80.

