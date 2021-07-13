BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Washington Prime Group worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

WPG opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.