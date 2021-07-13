International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given GBX 280 Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their gbx 280 rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 177.66 ($2.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.96. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

