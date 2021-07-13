CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $634.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 628.40 ($8.21), with a volume of 7216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624 ($8.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get CareTech alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 582.33. The firm has a market cap of £712.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.