Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

VERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

VERV opened at $48.20 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

