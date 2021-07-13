WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WKME. Barclays started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

WKME opened at $29.85 on Monday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

