Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $190.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $40,702,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

