indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.17. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

