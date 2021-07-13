Apple (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Head to Head Survey

Apple (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apple and Canadian Pacific Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian Pacific Railway $5.76 billion 8.52 $1.82 billion $2.64 27.87

Canadian Pacific Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Apple.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Apple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apple and Canadian Pacific Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Pacific Railway 0 4 17 0 2.81

Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus target price of $90.07, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Canadian Pacific Railway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Pacific Railway is more favorable than Apple.

Profitability

This table compares Apple and Canadian Pacific Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple N/A N/A N/A Canadian Pacific Railway 34.56% 31.95% 10.16%

Dividends

Apple pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Canadian Pacific Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Canadian Pacific Railway pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway beats Apple on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple’s software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

