Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $921.00 Million

Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $921.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $480.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 2.59.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

