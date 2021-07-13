Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $260.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.60 million and the lowest is $251.00 million. Copa posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of CPA opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Copa has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

