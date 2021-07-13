Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report $10.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.05 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $45.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

TJX opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 95,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

