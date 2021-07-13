DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($49.05).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €39.64 ($46.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.32. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12-month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

