T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lifted by from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $211.10 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 333,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,978,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

