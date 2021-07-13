LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.35.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $139.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.35. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after buying an additional 247,187 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in LPL Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

