DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

DMC Global stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -168.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

