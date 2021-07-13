Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) a $5.79 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

