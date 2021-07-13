Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.92 ($11.68) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

