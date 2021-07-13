Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €237.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €259.88 ($305.74).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €218.15 ($256.65) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €219.47. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

