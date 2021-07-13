Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

