Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.08 ($78.91).

ETR 1COV opened at €56.48 ($66.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.81. Covestro has a 1 year low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

