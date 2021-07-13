Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.15 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 228,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 621,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.