Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $158.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $142.15 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

