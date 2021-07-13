Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DARE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

DARE opened at $1.72 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

