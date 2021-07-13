Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE DSSI opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

