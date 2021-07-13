DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $89.20 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

