Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

