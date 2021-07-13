CIBC Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$74.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.25.

TSE:MTY opened at C$68.17 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$25.88 and a 1-year high of C$68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -39.43.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

