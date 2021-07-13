Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to “Buy”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $4.39 on Monday. Alstom has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

