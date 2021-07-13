Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYPLF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Bodycote stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.