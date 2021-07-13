Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given a $20.85 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $20.85 price objective on Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eiffage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $20.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

