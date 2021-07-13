J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given a $15.73 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price objective on J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

