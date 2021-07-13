EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $346.28 million, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.31.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EMCORE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

