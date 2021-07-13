Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.30 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 64.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

