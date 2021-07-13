Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $421.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.