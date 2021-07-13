GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

GreenSky stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

