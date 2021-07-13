United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Get United Insurance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

United Insurance stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Insurance (UIHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.