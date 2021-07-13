Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) & COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Head-To-Head Review

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -73.14% -60.11% -43.59% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vislink Technologies and COMSovereign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $22.88 million 5.25 -$17.58 million N/A N/A COMSovereign $9.43 million 15.32 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Vislink Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Summary

COMSovereign beats Vislink Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions. The company also offers miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; and MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE5100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

COMSovereign Company Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

